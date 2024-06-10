KTSA KTSA Logo

Trial date set for former John Jay High School student charged with murder

By Christian Blood
June 10, 2024 4:48PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former student at John Jay High School will stand trial for murder later this year.

Jury selection will begin September 27 with testimony to follow on October 7.

Jesus San Miguel is accused of stabbing fellow student Joshua Eugene Kinnaman near the campus in April of 2023.

Investigators say the two walked to a restaurant in the 7700 block of Marbach Road before words were exchanged between the two inside. As they left together, surveillance video shows Kinnaman shoving San Miguel from behind. At that point, police say San Miguel pulled some kind of knife and eventually stabbed Kinnaman, who later died at a hospital.

KSAT-12 reports San Miguel is out on bond after he was indicted for Kinnaman’s murder in November.

If no plea deal is reached, San Miguel faces up to life in prison if convicted.

