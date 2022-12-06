KTSA KTSA Logo

By Christian Blood
December 6, 2022 4:00PM CST
Trial date set for woman accused of driving wrong way in fatal crash outside Boerne

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is now a trial date set for a San Antonio woman accused of driving drunk during a fatal crash just outside Boerne.

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, will go to trial in March while facing a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Police say Batchelor was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 when her truck hit a sedan head-on, killing David Belter, 49, on June 2.

KSAT-TV reports Batchelor has a final pre-hearing for the trial March 10, followed by the trial itself March 27.

Batchelor was indicted in connection the accident August 16 in Kendall County.

