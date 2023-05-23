KTSA KTSA Logo

Trial underway for man accused of murder during pickup basketball game

By Christian Blood
May 23, 2023 12:15PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man now faces up to life in prison if convicted of a fatal shooting during a pickup basketball game on the Northeast Side.

KSAT-TV reports the murder trial of Brandon Jay Clark got started Tuesday.

Clark is accused of shooting and killing Ramiro Longoria at Lady Bird Johnson Park in April 2019.

Police say a fight broke out during the basketball game before Clark grabbed a gun and started shooting at the crowd. Investigators say Longoria died at the scene and two other people were hurt.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

