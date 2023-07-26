Trio arrested as part of human smuggling operation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are under arrest after they were connected to the drug and human smuggling operation on the Southside.

It began with a traffic stop where deputies detained 23-year-old Jorge Armando Morado Moreno after finding $40,000 dollars worth of cocaine in his car.

A 42-year-old man identified as Jorge Armado Moreno, who was following the first vehicle, was also detained.

Armed with a search warrant, Bexar County Sheriff’s officers ultimately made their way to the home across the street from Harlandale High School.

Deputies executed the search warrant and found five migrants inside a two-story home.

That’s where a third suspect, a 43-year-old woman, Rosa Elena Moreno Rodriguez, 43, was found and arrested.

There were four males and one female inside the residence, all from Mexico.

A search of home by BCSO found more than $600,000 stashed there as well as a stolen Ford F-350 pick up.

All three suspects are facing charges of drug and human smuggling and engaging in criminal activity.

They are each being held on bail between 200-and-400 thousand dollars.