AAA is offering tips for a safe Super Bowl weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For many Americans, it’s not about who wins the Super Bowl this weekend, they just want to attend a fun party.

That’s why Triple A Texas is coming out with some helpful tips for those attending or hosting a Super Bowl party.

The auto club’s Joshua Zuber talked to us about the options party goers have for staying safe once the Super Bowl winner hoist up the Lombardi Trophy.

“There is no excuse to drive while intoxicated. Not with the many options that are available from ride shares, designated drivers, calling a cab or even staying at the party hosts home for the night.”

Make plans to get home safely. If intending to consume alcohol, make plans to get home safely by selecting a designated driver or ensuring a cab or rideshare service is available from the party location.

Consider an overnight stay. If attending a party at a friend’s home, consider asking to stay overnight. If participating in festivities in a downtown or commercial area, look into hotel accommodations within walking distance.

Have safe transportation options ready. If hosting a party with alcohol, compile a list of phone numbers including local cab companies to have readily available should guests need a safe way home.

Take care of designated drivers and offer alternatives to alcohol. Plan to have non-alcoholic drink options available for designated drivers and others. Serve plenty of food so partygoers do not drink on empty stomachs.