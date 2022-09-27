Trooper given Narcan after exposure to fentanyl in Bexar County

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety is recovering in the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl.

Texas DPS says in a Twitter post the Trooper was exposed to the synthetic opioid during a vehicle search in Bexar County. The post says the Trooper became ill after being exposed, and emergency responders used the overdose drug Narcan upon arrival.

Investigators tested the substance in question and found that it was fentanyl.

You can learn more about the risk of fentanyl from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by clicking here.