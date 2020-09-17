Tropical Depression 22 forms in Gulf of Mexico
National Hurricane Center
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Tropical Depression 22 formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday and could impact Texas next week.
The storm is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. Currently, the forecast models are very unclear about the path of the storm, but it is expected to develop into a tropical storm Friday and linger in the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. The current track put out by the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving to the north in the gulf before turning west Sunday with the track pointing it back toward Mexico just south of Brownsville.
The immediate anticipated impact is rip currents along the Texas Gulf Coast.