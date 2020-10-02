Tropical Depression 25 forms in Caribbean Sea, impact on Texas unclear
National Hurricane Center
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Tropical Depression 25 formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The current track of the system has it clipping and then wrapping around the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend before moving due west as a tropical storm.
Another tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea has a chance of forming into a tropical depression early next week.