      Weather Alert

Tropical Depression 25 forms in Caribbean Sea, impact on Texas unclear

Dennis Foley
Oct 2, 2020 @ 2:13pm
National Hurricane Center

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Tropical Depression 25 formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The current track of the system has it clipping and then wrapping around the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend before moving due west as a tropical storm.

Another tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea has a chance of forming into a tropical depression early next week.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming