Tropical Depression could form in the gulf over the next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The current heatwave cooking much of South-Central Texas could be in line for a break.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 30% chance a Tropical Depression could develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 days.

While the development of such weather could bring strong winds and potential flooding to the Texas coastline and coastal plains, it could also bring the best chance for cooler temperatures and precipitation for San Antonio and the surrounding region.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 30-40% chance of rain for the area starting Tuesday.

As of Friday morning, it is too early to tell what the impact of any severe weather developing in the Gulf of Mexico will be.