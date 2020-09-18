Tropical Storm Beta strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico
National Hurricane Center
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Tropical Depression 22 upgraded to Tropical Storm Beta Friday afternoon.
The storm is currently lurking off the Texas Gulf Coast and will continue to do so into next week.
The National Weather Service in New Braunfels said outer rain bands could affect the San Antonio-Austin region as early as Sunday afternoon, but better chances of rain from Beta will come early next week.
Tropical Storm Beta will not move too much over the weekend, with the current prediction having it move slightly north before turning west Saturday afternoon. It has the storm moving west and upgrading into a hurricane possibly early Monday.
By Tuesday, the current storm track has it curving back north near Corpus Christi, weakening to a tropical storm again, riding the Texas shoreline to the north. The storm could make landfall near Port Lavaca Wednesday afternoon.
There is low confidence with the prediction track and Tropical Storm Beta could make landfall anywhere from the Mexican border to the Lake Charles, Louisiana, area.
