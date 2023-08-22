Tropical Storm Harold pushes inland bringing rain, thunderstorms, and a break in the heat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An outer set of bands from Tropical Storm Harold bring short strong downpours to some areas, light rain and thunderstorms to others, and a break from triple digit heat.

According to the National Weather Service this afternoon will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Skies will remain cloudy, with a high near 94 degrees with east winds around 20 mph, and gusts to 30 mph.

Rainfall amounts of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, but there could be higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Overnight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

East winds up to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow will be cloudy across the region with a high of 99 degrees.

Triple digit heat with heat advisories, and/or excessive heat warnings are expected to return by Thursday.