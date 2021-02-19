Truck driver ejected from rig on IH-10, dies at a local hospital
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A truck driver is dead after he was ejected from his rig when it rolled over on IH-10.
Police say the crash happened at around 9 P.M. Thursday.
The truck driver was near Green Road on the far East Side when he came upon a wrecked car in the road.
He was trying to slow down to avoid hitting the wrecked vehicle but the truck jackknifed and crashed into a cement barrier.
The rig then rolled over, ejecting the driver.
Another truck was involved when that driver tried to avoid hitting the rolled 18 wheeler. He ended up having one of the trailers he was hauling flip over. No word on whether or not he was injured.
The ejected truck driver was brought to an area hospital but he died a short time later.
The highway was closed down for several hours while crews cleared the scene and police conducted an investigation.