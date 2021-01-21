Truck fire shuts down Interstate 35 near New Braunfels
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A truck fire shutdown the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 north of New Braunfels Thursday afternoon.
The fire happened on the stretch between Watson Lane and FM 1102.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said there initially appears to be no injuries. The highway is expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m. while the fire is worked on and the truck is removed. The sheriff’s office also said the Texas Department of Public Safety is also investigating.
The closure is causing big delays in New Braunfels — nearly a two hour delay on Interstate 35 itself — with traffic spilling over onto Loop 337/SH 46, E Common Street, FM 725, FM 1101 and through Gruene.
People looking to get around the delay are best served by taking Interstate 10 to Seguin and taking either SH 123 to San Marcos or SH 130 to Austin.