Truck carrying plastics overturns, catches fire on U.S. 281

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large crash has shut down U.S. 281 on the north side of San Antonio.

San Antonio Fire Department says the truck, which was carrying plastics, overturned on the curve south of Hildebrand.

It initially looks like a saddle tank carrying diesel caught fire and it spread to the plastics in the trailer.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and no injuries have been reported.

Hazmat is on the scene to clean the fuel spill from the crash.

TxDOT is also on the scene to evaluate the elevated highway structure and the overhead gantry to see if both are structurally sound. If not, the highway could be closed for an extended period of time to make repairs.

At a minimum, the fire department expects most of the highway to remain blocked through most of the afternoon rush hour.