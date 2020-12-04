      Weather Alert

Truck flips, blocks traffic on San Antonio highway

Don Morgan
Dec 4, 2020 @ 7:49am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on IH-10 in San Antonio’s East side had to be re-routed for several hours after an 18 wheeler loaded with tires rolled over on the highway.

The driver lost control of the truck at around 11 P.M. Thursday as he was driving East near FM 1516.

He hit a guardrail and the truck flipped onto it’s side, blocking all of the Eastbound lanes.

The driver wasn’t hurt but that section of the highway was closed until 7 A.M. Friday while crews got the truck back onto it’s wheels.

TAGS
IH 10 San Antonio truck flips
Popular Posts
San Antonio Health officials issue new directive against indoor dining and gatherings
San Antonio Police Cruiser crashes into utility pole, knocks out power on the Southside
‘My business is hurting because of this freaking curfew,’ protester at Alamo says
Ambulance catches fire while transporting patient to San Antonio hospital
12-year-old Northeast Bexar County girl missing