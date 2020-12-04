Truck flips, blocks traffic on San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on IH-10 in San Antonio’s East side had to be re-routed for several hours after an 18 wheeler loaded with tires rolled over on the highway.
The driver lost control of the truck at around 11 P.M. Thursday as he was driving East near FM 1516.
He hit a guardrail and the truck flipped onto it’s side, blocking all of the Eastbound lanes.
The driver wasn’t hurt but that section of the highway was closed until 7 A.M. Friday while crews got the truck back onto it’s wheels.