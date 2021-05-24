Truck gets stuck on tracks, hit by a train in Cibolo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic was tied up for several hours in Cibolo Sunday morning when a truck got stuck on some railroad tracks and was eventually destroyed by a train.
The driver was turning from 1103 onto FM 78 when he misjudged the turn and got stuck on the tracks.
He and a friend tried to free his SUV but a train coming in at 60 miles per hour slammed into his vehicle.
The wreckage was finally cleared away at around noon but the crash caused the closure of a couple of intersections.
No injuries were reported but the crossing arm at the intersection of 1103 and FM 78 was heavily damaged so drivers are urged to use extra caution in that area until the repairs are made.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.