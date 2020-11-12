Truck hauling FedEx packages flips in Schertz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A truck driver is recovering after his rig rolled off IH-35 this morning.
At around 4 A.M., the truck left the southbound lane of 35 near FM 1103 in Schertz. It burst through the guardrail and flipped over onto the access road.
The truck was loaded with FedEx packages, which all have to be unloaded before the truck can flipped back onto it’s wheels.
Police are still trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.