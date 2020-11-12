      Weather Alert

Truck hauling FedEx packages flips in Schertz

Don Morgan
Nov 12, 2020 @ 8:03am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A truck driver is recovering after his rig rolled off IH-35 this morning.

At around 4 A.M., the truck left the southbound lane of 35 near FM 1103 in Schertz. It burst through the guardrail and flipped over onto the access road.

The truck was loaded with FedEx packages, which all have to be unloaded before the truck can flipped back onto it’s wheels.

Police are still trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

TAGS
rig flips on IH-35 Schertz
Popular Posts
Attorneys claim Schertz police "violently arrested" teen after traffic violation
Black Lives Matter activist running for San Antonio City Council
Texas students disciplined for wearing Confederate clothing at school
Silver Alert in effect for missing Von Ormy woman
San Antonio Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run