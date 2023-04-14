Truck hauling onions involved in crash on IH-35 North on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash on the Northeast side.

It was just after 2 A.M. when an 18-wheeler hauling 80 thousand pounds of onions rear-ended a dump truck on IH-35 North at O’Connor Road.

The impact caused much of the load of onions to spill onto the highway. Police say the 18 wheeler driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

Crews are working to clean up the spilled onions and unload those that are still in the trailer. There’s a lot of oil and other fluids that have spilled onto the road as well.

Police say the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay. The 18 wheeler driver wasn’t hurt.

The highway will be closed for an unspecified amount of time while the clean up is underway. Traffic is being re-routed onto the access road and drivers are advised to avoid the area until the highway is reopened.