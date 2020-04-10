      Weather Alert

Truck loaded with grapes rolls over in downtown San Antonio

Don Morgan
Apr 10, 2020 @ 8:36am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The notorious Finesilver Curve in downtown San Antonio was the scene of another 18 wheeler roll over this morning…..and it caused a bit of a jam.

It happened just after midnight when the truck hauling 45,000 pounds of grapes rolled over on the ramp going from northbound IH-35 to westbound IH-10.

The driver was apparently going too fast for the sharp turn, causing the load to shift which then caused the rollover.

The driver wasn’t hurt but several overnight and early morning motorists were…. whining…. as the crash caused all lanes of traffic and the ramps to be closed for several hours.

Hope there are no sour grapes.

