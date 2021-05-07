Truck smuggling 80 to 100 suspected illegal immigrants stopped at far eastern San Antonio truck stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A truck carrying suspected illegal immigrants was stopped at a far east side San Antonio truck stop Thursday night.
San Antonio police Lt. Jesse Salame said a passerby noticed a suspicious big rig going eastbound on Interstate 10. San Antonio Park Police stopped the truck at the TA Travel Center at the corner of Interstate 10 and North Foster Road.
Salame said when the officer approached the cab to speak with the driver, the back of the truck opened up and people ran off. Police said they were able to collect 29 of the people onboard. Only one of the 29 required medical attention for minor dehydration.
Police said it is believed there were 80 to 100 people originally onboard who ran off to the nearby brush area.
The Department of Homeland Security is leading the ongoing investigation and those captured are in its custody.
The driver is also in custody.