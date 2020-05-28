Truck, suspects wanted in San Antonio motel shooting
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a pickup truck and three men in connection to a shooting last month.
Police say a white Ram Rebel was seen leaving a Super 8 Motel on Roland Avenue on April 30th.
Police say three black men who got into the truck were involved in a shooting at the motel and are currently looking for the truck and the men.
The truck did not have a front license plate and a temporary rear tag.
If you have information that can help the investigation, you are asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.