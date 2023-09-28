Trump 101: Rallies Are His Charging Station

I love how confused the media are covering those Donald Trump rallies.

First off, they’re not really campaign rallies—they started during his 2016 campaign, and little resembled the events other candidates staged. Then they continued throughout his presidency, acting as his ongoing response to the impeachments and legislative showdowns. Throughout, and after the 2020 race, he just kept drawing crowds of people, most of whom probably don’t go to a lot of political meetings. Or any.

Having sat through many of them, a few observations:

Most candidates exhaust themselves holding large events. It drains them to yell and project, work the rope lines, ride to and from the venue, and so forth. Watching this man, in his 70s, it’s clear Trump draws energy from the events. He craves the crowd reaction, riffs based on their feedback, and seems to get more energized the more of them he does. He plugs in and recharges. According to those around him, while other candidates would be wrung out, the former president is jazzed and excited at the end of his days on the trail.

There is a script, but there is also a guy working the crowd, adlibbing and “reading the room”. It can get repetitive, overlong and monotonous at times, but it’s telling that professional politicians would not (and probably could not) work this way. He is working with no net and not much predictability.

Many political events hold the attraction of meeting and/or getting a selfie with the candidate. But the vast majority of attendees at a Trump rally get nowhere near the man, and they know they won’t. They don’t care. Being there matters—they show up early and, from their social posts, going to the rally is a high point of their week.

Say what you want about the man, and there are salient faults as well as virtues, but he’s tapped into something that was probably there for a long time.

Professional political operators may “know” all the things Trump does wrong, and gets wrong, but somehow they missed this vein of patriotism and passion.

If that doesn’t embarrass them, it should.