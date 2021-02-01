Trump assembles new impeachment team
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former president Donald Trump has announced a new impeachment legal defense team. The move comes a day after it was revealed he had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.
The two representing Trump will be defense lawyer David Schoen, a frequent TV legal commentator, and Bruce Castor, a former district attorney in Pennsylvania who faced criticism for his decision to not charge actor Bill Cosby in a sex crimes case.
Both attorneys issued statements through Trump’s office saying that they were honored to take the job.
The announcement yesterday was intended to promote a sense of stability surrounding the Trump defense team as his impeachment trial nears. The former president has struggled to hire and retain attorneys willing to represent him against charges that he incited the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, which happened when a mob of loyalists stormed Congress as lawmakers met Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.