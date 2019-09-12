Trump campaign to fly giant banner over Houston
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was during the 2016 Presidential Campaign.
Senator Ted Cruz, one of the last Republicans standing in the primaries, was speaking at a rally in Cleveland.
As he was working hard to fire up the crowd, his supporters started booing and pointing to something flying behind the Senator.
It was Donald Trump’s private plane swooping in, seemingly stealing Ted’s thunder. While it’s likely Trump didn’t plan the plane flyover, he’s certainly aware of his latest high altitude attention grab.
The Trump re-election campaign says they have hired a aerial advertising company the fly over Houston, pulling a banner that reads:
“SOCIALISM WILL KILL HOUSTON’S ECONOMY! VOTE TRUMP 2020”.
The campaign also purchased several print advertisements that describe how the Democrats will do that.
One is in the San Antonio Express News, targeting former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro.
Castro is one of the 10 candidates taking part in tonight’s democratic presidential candidates debate in Houston.
Erin Perrine, Trump campaign deputy communications director says “Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America.”