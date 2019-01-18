Trump campaign wants supporters to send bricks to Pelosi, Schumer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is using his dispute with congressional Democrats as a fundraising opportunity.

And also a way to send Democrats a message.

The campaign, in a statement Friday afternoon, was selling red faux bricks it would send to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for $20.20 each.

“The Democrats have been stonewalling President Trump for too long, as the President remains fully committed to make a deal to secure our border,” said San Antonio native and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “Now the American people can send a message directly to Chuck and Nancy on a faux red brick that tells them to build the wall. Because they clearly don’t understand the facts about the critical need for a wall and border security, our bricks will teach them the truth about the crime, drugs, and human trafficking that result from open borders. Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, we’ll send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border.”

The campaign says it is printing facts on the bricks to explain the need for border security.