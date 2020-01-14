      Weather Alert

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Associated Press
Jan 14, 2020 @ 5:18am

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

President Donald Trump turned sports fan for an evening as he attended the College Football Playoff championship game Monday between No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson.

The president and first lady walked onto the field shortly before the game for the singing of the national anthem. Fans from both teams cheered him loudly. Some greeted him with cheers of “USA, USA.”

Others chanted “four more years.”

The Trumps left before the fourth quarter and the final score, LSU 42-25.

TAGS
College Football National Championship Donald Trump Melania Trump President of the United States
