Trump Claims AP Headline Distorts Comments About Midterm Elections

Continuing his unending battle with the media, President Donald Trump lashed out at the Associated Press in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

Trump accused the venerable news agency of distorting his comments about the upcoming midterm elections after an AP headline stated the president “won’t accept blame if GOP loses House.”

“AP headline was very different from my quote and meaning in the story. They just can’t help themselves. FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted, using his favorite moniker to describe media coverage he does not like.

A transcript of the wide-ranging interview with the president provided by AP showed Trump spoke extensively about the upcoming midterm elections.

“No,” Trump said when specifically asked if he would bear some responsibility for Republicans losing control of the House. “I think I’m helping people.”

Trump went on to claim his endorsements in the Republican primaries helped some candidates that had “no chance” go on to win the GOP nomination.

“I will say that we have a very big impact,” the president said. “I don’t believe anybody’s ever had this kind of an impact.”

The mixed sentiment comes even though Trump has told his supporters to “pretend” he is on the ballot in an effort to increase voter turnout.

Critics have suggested Trump is likely to take credit if Republicans manage to maintain control of the House in a difficult environment but deny responsibility if Democrats take control.