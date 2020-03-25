      Weather Alert

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Associated Press
Mar 25, 2020 @ 3:54am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history. It’s intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.

Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure.

The package still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

