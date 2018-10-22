Trump Cuts Aid To 3 Countries For Not Halting Honduran Caravan

President Donald Trump announced that his government will now begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing”, the massive foreign aid routinely given to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as those countries were not able to stop their people from traveling illegally to the U.S.

Trump had repeatedly warned the migrants to turn back, threatening to close down the US border and cut aid to countries allowing the caravan to pass by.

In a series of Twitter messages Monday, he expressed alarm that Mexican authorities are unable to stop a caravan of U.S.-bound Honduran migrants, and said he has alerted Border Patrol and Military that it is a National Emergy.

Mexico’s Police and Military had managed to block thousands of Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, on a border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala on Sunday, but some of them reportedly managed to cross into Mexico illegally by boat over the Suchiate river, and are marching towards north.

Trump said “Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” are mixed in the large group of migrants.

Even as tension at US-Mexican border is looming, Trump tried to take political advantage out of it by putting the blame on the Democrats.

“Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws.”

“Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally,” he added.

“The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party, according to Trump.

He called for a change in immigration laws.

Earlier, he had said that full efforts are being made at the U.S.-Mexico border “to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther Border.”

He suggested that people have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and made it clear that “if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away.”

The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable, he tweeted.

A group of around 2000 migrants, which include women and children, say they are fleeing violence and poverty in the impoverished Latin American country.

A journalist posted on Twitter a photo taken on the highway in the far northeast Mexican city of Ciudad Hidalgo showing thousands from the “CaravanaDelMigrante” marching north with federal police escort. “So far, Mexican authorities are not stopping them,” he tweeted.

A separate group of around 1,000 mainly Honduran migrants has also set off for the US, starting on foot from Esquipulas in Guatemala.

Ever since Donald Trump’s election, Mexico has become a growing destination for migrants from neighboring countries, and since the Mexican asylum system is not prepared to handle a large influx, the country is buckling under pressure on how to accommodate them.