Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By ANDREW TAYLOR, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is announcing that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. He is speaking to the American people from the Rose Garden as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of outbreak. Negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure Friday.