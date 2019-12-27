Trump edited from Canadian broadcast of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Canadian TV network has cut President Donald Trump’s cameo appearance from the movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.
You may remember the scene. Macaulay Culkin’s character is walking through the Plaza Hotel and asks Donald Trump, who was the Plaza’s owner at the time for directions to the lobby.
Trump’s one line:
“Down the hall and to the left.”
The scene takes up roughly 5 seconds and viewers went on social media to note that it had been cut.
Some were happy the scene was taken out while others took offense to Trump being left on the editing room floor.
The network says they cut the scene to make room for more commercials and the edit was actually made years before Trump became President.
Trump used the opportunity to poke fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On Twitter, Trump joked that the scene must have been edited out because Trudeau “doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! ” He also said “The movie will never be the same (just kidding).”
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released in 1992.