Trump names Pence to lead US response to coronavirus threat

Associated Press
Feb 26, 2020 @ 5:40pm

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings. He has put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation’s response, working with the government’s top health authorities. Trump has been pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested, and Trump indicated at a news conference that he’d be open to more spending. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion.

