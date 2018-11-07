Trump has testy exchange with reporters at White House
By ABC News
|
Nov 7, 2018 @ 1:31 PM

The president admonished reporters from CNN and NBC when asked about the migrant caravan.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Canada apologizes for turning away Nazi era ship of Jews Close Texas loss may not dim O’Rourke’s political star Jeff Sessions to step down as attorney general Trump boosts Republicans in Texas Senate, governor races Power shift: What House Dems plan to do with their majority Trump says government will halt if Dems investigate him
Comments