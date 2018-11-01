Trump Has “Very Good” Conversation With Chinese President On Trade

Easing some of the recent concerns about the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, President Donald Trump said Thursday he had a “very good” conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump said in a post on Twitter his conversation with Xi had a “heavy emphasis on trade” but also included a “good discussion” on North Korea.

“Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade,” Trump tweeted.

“Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina,” he added. “Also had good discussion on North Korea!”

The tweet from Trump comes after a report from Bloomberg earlier this week said the U.S. is preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if next month’s talks between Trump and Xi fail to ease the trade war.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the announcement of the new round of tariffs could come by early December

Two of the people told Bloomberg the new tariffs would apply to Chinese imports that aren’t already covered by previous rounds of tariffs, or approximately $257 billion worth of goods.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning November 30th.

The president has previously suggested he would consider levying duties on nearly everything China exports to the U.S.

Shortly before imposing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in September, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on another $267 billion worth of Chinese goods.

“The $200 billion we’re talking about could take place very soon, depending on what happens with them,” Trump told reporters. “To a certain extent, it’s going to be up to China.”

“I hate to say this, but, behind that, there’s another $267 billion ready to go on short notice, if I want,” he added. “That totally changes the equation.”