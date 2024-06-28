KTSA KTSA Logo

Trump mocks Biden over debate performance, but says “his age” isn’t the problem

By CBS News
June 28, 2024 4:41PM CDT
Share
Trump mocks Biden over debate performance, but says “his age” isn’t the problem
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 15: Former President Donald Trump briefly dances after he spoke at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

▶ Watch Video: Biden and Trump back on campaign trail after debate

Former President Donald Trump was jubilant Friday about his performance in the presidential debate Thursday night against President Biden.

“Did anybody last night watch anything called a debate?” he asked a crowd of thousands in Chesapeake, Virginia.

“We had a big victory against a man that really is looking to destroy our country,” he said of Mr. Biden, referring to him as “corrupt” and “incompetent.”

The president’s performance in the debate alarmed many Democrats; the president spoke in a raspy voice and struggled to correct Trump’s lies as he faced a national audience on prime-time television. The split screen showed Mr. Biden at times with his mouth agape, and his answers to several questions were garbled. The debate came at a time when many Americans believe Mr. Biden, now 81, may be too old for the job and too old to relate to them.

Trump mocked the president, noting that Mr. Biden had spent the week “resting, working and studying” at Camp David. “He got the debate rules he wanted. He got the date that he wanted. He got the network that he wanted,” Trump added, referring to CNN. “No amount of resting or rigging could help him defend his atrocious record.”

But “Joe Biden’s age is not his problem,” Trump said. “It’s his competence.”

Earlier Friday, President Biden addressed his own lackluster debate performance during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, speaking with notably more energy and vigor than he had Thursday night.

“I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to,” he told the supportive crowd. “But I know what I do know — I know how to tell the truth…I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

More about:
Donald Trump
President Biden
Presidential debate

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
3

BCSO: Man turns himself in, charged in fatal hit and run
4

National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance
5

Body found near apartment of missing student Caleb Harris