Trump offers a ‘Dreamers’ deal for border-money proposal
By Associated Press
|
Jan 19, 2019 @ 3:41 PM
ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 17: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump participates in a Missile Defense Review announcement on January 17, 2019 at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia. Trump pushed for a more aggressive missle defense system to counter threats from North Korea, Russia and China. (Photo by Martin H. Simon - Pool/Getty Images)

By JILL COLVIN and CATHERINE LUCEY, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sought to break the government shutdown impasse Saturday, offering to extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, if Democrats give him $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall. But Democrats dismissed the offer as non-starter, calling on Trump to re-open the government first.
Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was offering a “commonsense compromise both parties should embrace.”
In advance of Trump’s remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the expected proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown was “a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable.” The California Democrat said Trump’s expected offer was “not a good-faith effort” to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.
Trump said he would extend protections for young people brought to the country illegally as children, as well as for those with temporary protected status after fleeing countries affected by natural disasters or violence.
Democrats criticized the expected proposal because it didn’t seem to be a permanent solution for those immigrants and because it includes money for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party strongly opposes. Democrats also want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow on interior Northeast The Latest: Mueller’s office says BuzzFeed report inaccurate Border Patrol arrests 376 who dug under barrier in Arizona George W. Bush treats Secret Service detail to pizza Trump plans big announcement on Saturday on shutdown, border 9-year-old girl breaks into house to save grandmother
Comments