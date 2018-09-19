Trump On Kavanaugh Allegations: Hard To Imagine Anything Happened

President Donald Trump has said he would like to see Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify regarding her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh but cast doubt on her accusations.

Speaking to reporters on the south lawn of the White House before heading to North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump described Kavanaugh as an extraordinary man of great intellect with an unblemished record.

Trump said he would still “really want” to see Ford appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to tell her side of the story.

“If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting and we’ll have to make a decision,” Trump said.

“But I can only say this: He is such an outstanding man,” he added. “Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened.”

The comments from Trump come amid ongoing uncertainty about whether Ford will testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing scheduled for Monday.

Ford’s lawyers sent a letter to Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Tuesday calling for an FBI investigation of her allegations before she will testify.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the idea of reopening Kavanaugh’s background investigation, noting he has been investigated by the FBI six times over the years.

In a statement, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., described the calls for a new FBI investigation as a delay tactic aimed at postponing a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination until after the midterm elections.

Grassley also argued that nothing the FBI does would have any bearing on what Ford tells the committee about her personal knowledge and memory of events.

Meanwhile, Democrats such as Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., have supported Ford’s call to delay the hearing.

“A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to,” Feinstein said. “Only then should the chairman set a hearing date.”

Trump and other Republicans have accused Feinstein of obstruction after it was revealed she received a letter from Ford detailing the accusations against Kavanaugh in July.

