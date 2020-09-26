      Weather Alert

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Associated Press
Sep 26, 2020 @ 4:35pm

By ZEKE MILLER, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The move on Saturday caps a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation. He also hopes it will provide boost his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden. Republican senators are lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power. Trump hailed Barrett as “a woman of remarkable intellect and character,” saying he had studied her record closely before making the pick.

