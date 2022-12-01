KTSA KTSA Logo

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

By Associated Press
December 1, 2022 4:45PM CST
Share
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lag o. It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump’s lawyers, who for months had said that the former president was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.

Popular Posts

1

Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio's West Side
2

Fatal crash closes section of Loop 410 on San Antonio's Northeast Side
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner Identifies victim of fatal shooting
4

Woman facing human trafficking charges, accused of overworking six undocumented migrants
5

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny's restaurant