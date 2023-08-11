Trump responds to special counsel named in Hunter Biden investigation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 08: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to speak at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former President Donald Trump is responding to Friday’s naming of U.S. Attorney Davis Weiss as special counsel in the investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Through spokesperson, Trump emailed the following statement.

“Crooked Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden Crime Family have been protected by the Justice Department for decades even though there is overwhelming evidence and credible testimony detailing their wrongdoing of lying to the American people and selling out the country to foreign enemies for the Biden Cartel’s own financial gain. If this special counsel is truly independent – even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue – he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences.”