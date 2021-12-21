Trump says he got the booster shot and dismisses fans who boo him

Trump revealed his booster status during a conversation with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, telling the host “yes” when asked if he received the booster shot. O’Reilly continued the conversation, but Trump interjected when he heard some in the crowd booing his answer.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, no, no. That’s — there’s a very tiny group over there,” the former president said in response to an apparent smattering of boos, according to video posted by O’Reilly’s show “No Spin News.”

Prior to the question about the booster, Mr. Trump lauded his administration’s efforts to develop the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., saying “we did something historic” and urging supporters to “take credit — we saved tens of millions of lives.”

The former president was criticized for not disclosing his vaccination status while in office, in contrast to former Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials. Pence and others received the vaccine on camera, something Trump declined to do. Only in March did news outlets learn Trump was vaccinated at the White House in January, and many in his own party wanted him to be more consistently vocal in support of the vaccine.

The vaccine was developed while Trump was in office, and its production supported by Operation Warp Speed. But Republicans have been more hesitant to get vaccinated, according to CBS News and other polling.

Of American adults who are fully vaccinated, only roughly 30% have received a booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control.