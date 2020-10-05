Trump says he’s going back to the White House tonight

President Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he’ll be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and returning to the White House at 6:30 p.m. The president’s doctors are briefing reporters at 3 p.m.
The president announced his expected departure from the military hospital with a tweet. “Don’t be afraid of COVID,” he wrote. “Don’t let it dominate your life.”
The president’s doctors had said Sunday he could be released as soon as Monday. The president is still on multiple treatment courses for COVID-19. He announced his diagnosis late last week.
On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that she, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.
First Lady Melania Trump has been self-isolating at the White House.
