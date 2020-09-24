Trump says he’s “not a fan” of Meghan Markle

President Trump said during a press conference Wednesday he is “not a fan” of Meghan Markle and wished her husband, Prince Harry, “a lot of luck.”

During a White House briefing, a reporter asked Mr. Trump about the couple, who have encouraged Americans to register to vote. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that,” the reporter asked.

“I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this – and she probably has heard that – but, I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it,” Mr. Trump replied.

While Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been vocal about the upcoming election, they have not endorsed any candidate. Last month, Meghan participated in a virtual voter registration event with When We All Vote, a non-profit launched in 2018 by Michelle Obama.

In a video for Time’s 100 Most Influential People this week, Meghan, with Harry by her side, made a statement about National Voter Registration Day.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our time. But this one is,” Meghan said. “When we vote our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard.”

Meghan, an American who was born in Los Angeles, can vote. Prince Harry, however, said he cannot vote in this upcoming election – nor could he vote in the U.K. his entire life.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and negativity,” he said.

“So, as we work to re-imaging the world around us let’s challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion,” said Meghan.

The couple did not mention Mr. Trump by name, but Meghan has shared her distaste for Mr. Trump in the past. In a 2016 interview with Comedy Central’s Larry Wilmore, she called then-candidate Trump “divisive.”

Meghan, who was an actress on the TV show “Suits” at the time, also hinted at her support for Hillary Clinton. “You’re not just voting for a woman, if it’s Hillary, because she’s a woman,” she said. “But certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world.”

The couple left their official roles as senior royals and moved from the U.K. to North America earlier this year. They currently reside in Los Angeles.