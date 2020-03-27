Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued an order that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. Trump says negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.” Trump says “GM was wasting time” and says his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.