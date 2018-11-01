Trump Suggests Sending Up To 15,000 Troops To U.S.-Mexico Border

Reflecting an increased focus on immigration leading up to next week’s midterm elections, President Donald Trump said Wednesday up to 15,000 troops could be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to stop of a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants.

Trump called the caravan “very dangerous” in remarks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, noting more than 5,000 active duty troops have already been deployed to help defend the border.

“We’ll go up anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 military personnel, on top of Border Patrol, ICE, and everybody else at the border,” Trump said. “Nobody is coming in. We’re not allowing people to come in.”

The president’s critics have described the deployment of troops to the border as a political stunt, pointing out that there would be more U.S. troops at the border than in Afghanistan if Trump follows through on his latest plan.

Trump defended the plan in a subsequent interview with ABC News’ chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, arguing the U.S. needs a “wall of people” at the border.

“You have caravans coming up that look a lot larger than it’s reported actually. I’m pretty good at estimating crowd size,” Trump said. “And I’ll tell you they look a lot bigger than people would think. So we’ll find out.”

Trump claimed the caravans are made up of “mostly young men” and “rough people,” repeatedly calling the caravans an “invasion.”

“They are some dangerous people. These are some rough people. I mean you look at MS-13, they come from that area,” the president said. “This is a very rough group of people coming up. Not in all places but this is a very rough group of people.”

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly brought up immigration, which is seen as a winning issue for the president ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump injected additional controversy into the contentious debate over immigration earlier this week by revealing plans to sign an executive order ending “birthright citizenship.”

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)