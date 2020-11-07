Trump supporters protest, Biden fans cheer at Texas Capitol after election results announced
After The Associated Press and the major networks on Saturday finally called the election for Joe Biden, Texans streamed down 11th Street in front of the Capitol, where a pro-Trump rally later gave way to a pro-Biden rally. Texas Tribune photographers headed out, too, and here’s what they saw.
First: A man carrying an assault rifle participated in the “Stop the Steal” rally at the state Capitol. Last: Clad in riot gear, Austin Police Department officers stood watch during dueling rallies for President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Tempers ran high on both sides as supporters of President Trump and President-elect Biden gathered at the Capitol in Austin.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Biden and Trump supporters at the state Capitol on Saturday.
Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
First: A supporter of President-elect Biden attempts to calm tensions as Trump and Biden supporters argued and yelled at each other near the state Capitol. Last: Biden and Trump supporters face off on 11th Street in front of the Capitol in Austin.
Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune