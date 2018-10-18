Trump Threatens To Call Up Military To Close Southern Border

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened that he will call the military to close the U.S.-Mexico border unless a caravan of Central Americans immediately halt their U.S.-bound journey.

He made the threat in a series of early morning messages on Twitter.

“I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, including many criminals, from entering Mexico to U.S.,” Trump said, referring to a caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants who are making their way north after crossing Guatemala borders toward Mexico with the aim of migrating to the United States.

“In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and close our southern border,” he tweeted.

“The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and drugs pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA,” according to him.

He expressed hope that Mexico will “stop this onslaught” at their Northern Border. He blamed it on Democrats for making “weak laws” on immigration.

Trump’s warning to Mexico comes on the eve of Secretary of State’s visit to Mexico, where the migration issue would be “prominent” in Mike Pompeo’s discussions with his Mexican counterpart, the State Department told reporters.

Trump’s adamant stand on trade and migration has already strained bi-lateral relations between the United States and its southern neighbor.

Trump, who on multiple times used derogatory remarks about Mexican immigrants, ordered the building of a wall along U.S.-Mexico border to prevent Mexican immigrants illegally entering the country, and to stop the smuggling of drugs across the border.