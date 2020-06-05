Trump to head to rural Maine

Maine Governor Janet Mills asked President Trump to “check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door” during his visit to the state on Friday, which comes amid ongoing nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd . Mr. Trump is visiting a facility in rural Maine that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing.

“As the individual responsible for the health and safety of Maine people, including those who support and do not support the president, I again ask the president to check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door and abandon the divisive language that sows seeds of distrust among our people,” Mills, a Democrat, said in a statement on Thursday. “I hope he will heed this call and appeal to the best in all people and lead us with courage and compassion through this difficult time.”

Mills also urged Maine citizens to exercise safety if they chose to demonstrate.

“I also urge all Maine people who are gathering tomorrow – whether to rally to support or to protest opposition – to exercise that fundamental right with respect and do so safely amid this deadly pandemic,” Mills said in her statement.