Trump to transfer $3.8B from military to fund his wall
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Workers construct a barrier between the United States and Mexico on January 23, 2019 in San Diego, California. The U.S. government is partially shut down as President Donald Trump is asking for $5.7 billion to build additional walls along the U.S.-Mexico border which is opposed by the Democrats. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By ANDREW TAYLOR and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is slashing $3.8 billion in recently passed military funding to finance construction of the president’s long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall. Thursday’s move by the Pentagon angered not just Democrats but also GOP defense hawks. It would cut money for National Guard units, shipbuilding accounts and 17 aircraft and transfer it to anti-drug accounts that can finance construction of new wall. The maneuver was announced in “reprogramming” documents provided to lawmakers and came in for harsh criticism by Rep. Mack Thornberry of Texas, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. Democrats slammed the transfers as well, but Trump faced no consequences when making similar transfers last year.