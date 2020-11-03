Trump Train rolls through San Antonio’s South Side
Southside Trump Train Nov. 3, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – About a dozen Trump Train participants gathered outside the voting location at Southside High School Tuesday morning. Jacinto Martinez was leading the way in a military-style truck adorned with a Trump flags. He was wearing a shirt that read,”Homies for Trump.”
“The Southside is on the rise and we’re going to come out in big numbers and we’re going to start breaking some ground out here and getting some people to turn,” Martinez said.
He told KTSA News that President Trump has more support among Hispanics than you might think.
“I’ve seen a very big turnout at these events,” Martinez said. “I think it’s a silent majority and they’re going to come out today and vote for Trump.”
Silvestre Martinez believes Hispanic support for Trump has grown “because they want jobs, and he’s done a great job with the economy.”
Some participants in the Trump Train stood outside the fence around the voting poll parking lot and handed out flyers and bumper stickers. A Texas DPS trooper and the Southside ISD police chief stood several hundred feet away, keeping an eye on the activities and the voting poll.