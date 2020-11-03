      Weather Alert

Trump Train rolls through San Antonio’s South Side

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 3, 2020 @ 3:41pm
Southside Trump Train Nov. 3, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – About a dozen Trump Train participants gathered outside the voting location at  Southside High School Tuesday morning.  Jacinto Martinez was leading the way in a military-style truck adorned with a Trump flags.  He was wearing a shirt that read,”Homies for Trump.”

Jacinto Martinez leads Southside Trump Train Nov. 3, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

 

“The Southside is on the rise and we’re going to come out in big numbers and we’re going to start breaking some ground out here and getting some people to turn,” Martinez said.

He told KTSA News that President Trump has more support among Hispanics than you might think.

“I’ve seen a very big turnout at these events,” Martinez said.  “I think it’s a silent majority and they’re going to come out today and vote for Trump.”

Silvestre Martinez believes Hispanic support for Trump has grown “because they want jobs, and he’s done a great job with the economy.”

Some participants in the Trump Train stood outside the fence around the voting poll parking lot and handed out flyers and bumper stickers.   A Texas DPS  trooper and the Southside ISD police chief stood several hundred feet away, keeping an eye on the activities and the voting poll.

Texas DPS Trooper and Southside ISD police chief keep an eye on the Southside ISD Voting poll/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
TAGS
2020 Elections Jacinto Martinez Southside High School Southside Independent School District Southside ISD Texas Department of Public Safety texas dps Trump Train
Popular Posts
Texas AG probes allegations of voter fraud in Bexar County in Project Veritas video
Three Mexican citizens arrested in San Antonio meth, heroin distribution ring
Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10-29-20 by David Cross
FBI arrests self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois member in San Antonio
Wrong turn on San Antonio's West side leads to arrest for suspicion of driving while drunk